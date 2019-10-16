Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
South Yorkshire amputee aims for Paralympic games
A man who lost his leg in a motorbike accident is setting his sights on competing in next year's Paralympic games.
Michael Bates from Doncaster had his right leg amputated three years ago.
He took up sprinting and is now close to qualifying for the Tokyo games.
The 43-year-old is now crowd funding to buy a bespoke leg to help him achieve his Paralympic ambitions.
-
16 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-south-yorkshire-50072767/south-yorkshire-amputee-aims-for-paralympic-gamesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window