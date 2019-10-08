Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How do you breathe less pollution on school run?
Families from Sheffield took part in a test to see who breathes in more pollution on the school run - kids who walk, bike or go by car.
The experiment saw three families take air quality monitors with them to school to measure levels of PM2.5, small particles of air pollution that are about 30 times thinner than a human hair.
Each method of transport was found to be over the World Health Organisation recommended safe limit, but which was the worst?
-
08 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-south-yorkshire-49960950/how-do-you-breathe-less-pollution-on-school-runRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window