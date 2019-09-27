Rider collides with marshal in UCI race
Video

Road World Championships: Marshal gives rider helping hand after collision

A rider in the women's under 23 road race at the cycling world championships got a helping hand after a collision.

Slovenian rider Metka Mikuz was racing through South Yorkshire when she hit a flag-waving marshal, who was warning riders of a traffic island.

The pair fell but both quickly got up and the marshal gave the cyclist a helping hand with a push to get her started again.

