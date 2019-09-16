Rotherham abuser jailed for witness intimidation

Video

A man jailed for 10 years for abusing young girls in Rotherham has been given an extra 45 months in prison for trolling one of his victims on social media.

Waseem Khaliq, 35, also made a phone call from prison to the National Crime Agency control centre threatening two of the investigating officers.

He said he knew where one of them lived, was close to finding out the address of the other, and hoped they died of cancer or Aids.

Khaliq was previously convicted of indecent assault and child abduction at Sheffield Crown Court as part of Operation Stovewood - the National Crime Agency's investigation into allegations of abuse and exploitation in Rotherham.

Today, at the same court, he was sentenced to another 45 months to run consecutively to his initial term after pleading guilty to three counts of witness intimidation.