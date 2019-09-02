Bin lorry powered by waste
Sheffield trials waste-powered bin lorries to clean up streets

Bin lorries powered by energy from household waste are being trialled in Sheffield in what the council says is a "world-first" for a local authority.

Two of Sheffield City Council's waste-collecting lorries have been fitted with batteries and converted from diesel into electric.

They will be charged using power generated by household waste, which the vehicles collect and is then burned at an incinerator on Bernard Road.

