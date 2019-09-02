Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sheffield professor urges dentists to ditch single-use plastic
A chemistry professor is working with dentists in Yorkshire to cut down on the amount of single-use plastic used during appointments.
Tony Ryan, a professor of polymer chemistry at the University of Sheffield, has worked with plastics all his life and is leading a research project looking at how dentists could make better use of it.
He is working with industry professionals, including Dr Steve Mulligan, an NHS dentist in Rotherham.
-
02 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-south-yorkshire-49528007/sheffield-professor-urges-dentists-to-ditch-single-use-plasticRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window