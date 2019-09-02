Sheffield dentist trying to cut down on single-use plastic
A chemistry professor is working with dentists in Yorkshire to cut down on the amount of single-use plastic used during appointments.

Tony Ryan, a professor of polymer chemistry at the University of Sheffield, has worked with plastics all his life and is leading a research project looking at how dentists could make better use of it.

He is working with industry professionals, including Dr Steve Mulligan, an NHS dentist in Rotherham.

