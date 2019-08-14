Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Underwater hockey World Championships start in Sheffield
It might look frantic and disorganised, but underwater hockey is a popular team sport with more than 100 teams across the UK.
The World Championships are taking place in Sheffield from 14 to 24 August, with U24 and U19 teams taking part.
The hectic sport started in 1954 and sees two teams of six battle it out at the bottom of a swimming pool.
-
14 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-south-yorkshire-49337417/underwater-hockey-world-championships-start-in-sheffieldRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window