Grandma reopens her local supermarket in Sheffield
An 88-year-old woman has reopened her local supermarket in Sheffield after visiting every weekday for 22 years.
Freda France started visiting regularly after her husband died.
The supermarket asked her to cut the ribbon of the store when it reopened after a recent revamp.
Victoria Wood, her granddaughter, said: "They've been amazing with her and they've really looked after her for the last 20 years. It was so sweet of them to think of her to open the store."
18 Jul 2019
