Video

A man says getting his hair tattooed on has had a "life-changing" impact.

Nathan Sterland, 32, from Sheffield, lost confidence when his hair started thinning when he was 18.

A specialist clinic in Manchester spent 20 hours tattooing Mr Sterland's head, colouring the hair follicles to make it look like a shaved head, in a process called scalp micropigmentation.

Mr Streland said the tattoo has "made me feel really confident".