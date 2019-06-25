Media player
Bad parking in Sheffield forces guide dog into road
A van had to swerve out of the way of a man and his guide dog after they walked onto the road
It happened last week on Broadfield Road, Sheffield.
The footage, filmed by a South Yorkshire Police patrol car, was released to show how blocked pavements can cause issues for vulnerable road users.
25 Jun 2019
