Sheffield Children's Hospital has its own magician
Sheffield Children's hospital uses Paul Bower's magic tricks to distract patients before surgery.
The tricks help young patients cope with the stress of being ill and away from home.
Mr Bower's other job is as a theatre escort at the hospital.
31 May 2019
