Two boys die in 'incident' at house

Sheffield 'incident': Two boys die in Shiregreen
Two boys have died and four other children are in hospital after an "incident" at a house in Sheffield.
A man, 37, and a woman, 34, were arrested on suspicion of murder after "reports of concerns for safety" at the home in Shiregreen at 07:30 BST.
The boys, aged 13 and 14, died and the other children - aged 11, 10, three and seven months - remain in hospital but are conscious, police say.
Supt Paul McCurry, of South Yorkshire Police, said the force was providing support to the family and also the officers who had to respond to the initial emergency call.
24 May 2019
