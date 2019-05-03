Video

A nine-year-old girl from Doncaster has raised thousands of pounds for charity by selling her artwork.

Daisy Watt paints in a makeshift studio in her family home.

She started after her grandparents were diagnosed with cancer and she wanted to create something to cheer them up.

Since then, she's sold her artwork at auction for more than £50,000, with the money going to cancer charities Firefly and Cancer Research.