Bingo club blighted by 'rotten singer'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Barnsley bingo club plagued by 'rotten singer'

Bingo callers have been repeatedly plagued by a mysterious singing voice taking over the PA system at a club in South Yorkshire.

The voice, described as "rotten", has been interrupted the weekly bingo sessions at Darfield Community Centre, Barnsley, in March.

Christine and David Baker, who run the Darby and Joan club night at the centre, say the culprit remains unknown.

  • 01 May 2019
Go to next video: Rave makeover puts the house in bingo