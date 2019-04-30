Media player
The football team giving men the chance to talk about their loss
A football team has been set up in Doncaster for men who have experienced child loss.
Sands United Doncaster is part of stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands.
A dozen players have signed up to the new team which will play against other Sands United clubs across the country.
30 Apr 2019
