The football team giving men the chance to talk about their loss.
A football team has been set up in Doncaster for men who have experienced child loss.

Sands United Doncaster is part of stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands.

A dozen players have signed up to the new team which will play against other Sands United clubs across the country.

  • 30 Apr 2019
