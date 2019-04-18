Video

Tracy Stone lives on the Shimmer Estate in South Yorkshire which is due to be partially demolished to make way for the route of the HS2 high-speed rail project.

The estate had not even been completed when residents first learned their homes were at risk.

Ms Stone has recently sold her house to HS2 but feels the firm has undervalued hers and neighbours' properties.

But HS2 said it had to achieve a fair price for both homeowners and taxpayers.