'I paint rock gods with my mouth'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
St John's Hospice: Mouth-painting rock gods in art group
A man from Doncaster has found a novel way to express his creative talents at a hospice art group.
Philip Hood paints his musical heroes with his mouth at St John's Hospice.
The 30-year-old from Wheatley has lived with an undiagnosed neurological condition for 12 years which causes muscle weakness and the inability to coordinate his arms.
-
12 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-south-yorkshire-47910060/st-john-s-hospice-mouth-painting-rock-gods-in-art-groupRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window