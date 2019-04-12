'I paint rock gods with my mouth'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

St John's Hospice: Mouth-painting rock gods in art group

A man from Doncaster has found a novel way to express his creative talents at a hospice art group.

Philip Hood paints his musical heroes with his mouth at St John's Hospice.

The 30-year-old from Wheatley has lived with an undiagnosed neurological condition for 12 years which causes muscle weakness and the inability to coordinate his arms.

  • 12 Apr 2019
Go to next video: The artists painting bees with their mouths