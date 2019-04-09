Media player
'I love picking up other people's litter'
A woman from Sheffield is on a mission to clear the city's streets of litter.
Abi Baker, who is a student at the University of Sheffield, has been doing a litter pick for every £10 donated to charity.
She hopes to raise £1,000 for charity as she embarks on 100 litter picks across the city.
She beat her initial £250 target in less than three days and now has her sights set even higher.
The zoology student has been sharing her before and after photos on Twitter showing just how much litter she collects every day.
09 Apr 2019
