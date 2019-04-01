'Highlining has taken me around the world'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Highlining has taken me around the world'

A Sheffield highliner says her dramatic feats of balance have taken her all around the globe.

Sarah Rixham - a previous holder of the world-record for the longest female highline - describes the sport as her form of "moving meditation".

  • 01 Apr 2019
Go to next video: High heels - higher tension