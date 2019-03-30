Media player
Firefighters' plea to South Yorkshire drivers about parking
Drivers in South Yorkshire should think about where they park and leave space for emergency vehicles, according to a new fire service campaign.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have been putting up signs on selected streets as part of a trial.
The signs are being put up after fire engines were unable to reach emergencies due to parked cars blocking their route.
Mark Wild from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said any delay to fire engines could cause fatalities.
30 Mar 2019
