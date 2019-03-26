Media player
Police footage shows lorry driver reversing against traffic
Police have released footage of a lorry driver reversing up a slip road.
Humberside Police said the driver was caught reversing against traffic on the A15 at Barton-upon-Humber interchange near the Humber Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.
26 Mar 2019
