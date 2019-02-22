Fly-past honours bomber-crash crew
Thousands of people have gathered for a fly-past honouring 10 US airmen who were killed when their plane crashed in a Sheffield park 75 years ago.

The US bomber came down in Endcliffe Park on 22 February 1944, killing everyone on board.

Planes from three RAF bases joined the fly-past.

