Fly-past honours bomber-crash crew

Thousands gather for Sheffield bomber-crash crew fly-past
Thousands of people have gathered for a fly-past honouring 10 US airmen who were killed when their plane crashed in a Sheffield park 75 years ago.
The US bomber came down in Endcliffe Park on 22 February 1944, killing everyone on board.
Planes from three RAF bases joined the fly-past.
22 Feb 2019
