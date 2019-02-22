Video

CCTV of a stolen lorry speeding through the streets of Brierley, South Yorkshire, moments before it ran down and killed a woman has been released.

The footage shows the vehicle hitting a number of cars shortly before knocking down Jacqueline Wileman and ploughing into the side of a house in 2018.

Four men, Karn Hill, 23, David Mellor, 48, Wayne Carroll, 29, and Alan Mawhinney, 53, all from South Yorkshire, have been jailed in connection with the crash.

Mobile phone footage taken after the crash shows two of the men - Hill and Carroll - attempting to run away.