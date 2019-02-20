Media player
Men guilty over stolen lorry death crash
Three men have been found guilty of causing the death of a woman who was hit by a stolen lorry moments before it ploughed into the side of a house.
David Mellor, 48, Wayne Carroll, 29, and Alan Mawhinney, 53, were passengers in the lorry which ran over 58-year-old Jacqueline Wileman, in Barnsley, in 2018.
Mobile phone footage taken after the crash showed Carroll and 23-year-old Karn Hill, who had been driving the vehicle, attempting to run away.
The men, all from South Yorkshire, are to be sentenced on Thursday.
20 Feb 2019
