A campaign is under way for an Olympic sprinter to receive a replica of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year trophy she won in 1963.

Dorothy Hyman, from Barnsley, was once Britain's greatest female sprinter and is keen to have a copy of the trophy.

Her MP, Stephanie Peacock, has written to the BBC claiming the athlete was the only winner to not get a replica.

A BBC spokesperson said: "We are investigating why Dorothy didn't get a replica trophy and will be in touch with her in due course."