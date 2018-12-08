Media player
Olympic sprinter Dorothy Hyman's replica trophy campaign
A campaign is under way for an Olympic sprinter to receive a replica of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year trophy she won in 1963.
Dorothy Hyman, from Barnsley, was once Britain's greatest female sprinter and is keen to have a copy of the trophy.
Her MP, Stephanie Peacock, has written to the BBC claiming the athlete was the only winner to not get a replica.
A BBC spokesperson said: "We are investigating why Dorothy didn't get a replica trophy and will be in touch with her in due course."
