Knitted poppy display marks end of WWI

More than 18,000 hand knitted poppies have gone on display at an exhibition in Rotherham market.

The woollen flowers were made by individuals and community groups from around the world to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

The Rotherham Remembers event was opened in the glass-roofed market hall in a ceremony attended by the South Yorkshire town's mayor and military veterans.

The exhibition supports the Royal British Legion's annual poppy appeal and will run until the 17 November.