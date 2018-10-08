Media player
Child scoliosis patient Aleisha given radical surgery
A six-year-old girl with scoliosis has been given a "new lease of life" thanks to a ground-breaking surgical technique, her family says.
Without surgery to correct curvature of her spine, Aleisha Darban, from Lincolnshire, would have faced a number of difficulties growing up.
She was one of a handful of children chosen to take part in a medical trial which uses plastic cable ties and metal rods to help straighten their spines.
Dr Lee Breakwell is using the method - said to help reduce pain - to help correct scoliosis in his patients at Sheffield Children's Hospital.
08 Oct 2018
