Doncaster factory unit destroyed in major blaze
A large blaze has destroyed an industrial unit in Doncaster.
At its height, about 35 firefighters tackled the blaze at a unit on Kirk Sandall Industrial Estate, which started about 05:30 BST.
An investigation into the cause of the blaze in under way.
21 Sep 2018
