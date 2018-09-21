Fire breaks out at Sheffield kitchen factory
Doncaster factory unit destroyed in major blaze

A large blaze has destroyed an industrial unit in Doncaster.

At its height, about 35 firefighters tackled the blaze at a unit on Kirk Sandall Industrial Estate, which started about 05:30 BST.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze in under way.

