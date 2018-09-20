Video

An elderly woman was rescued by a passer-by after her car got caught in flood water caused by Storm Bronagh.

Tree surgeon Rich Hamshaw used a rope to pull the stranded motorist through the back window of the vehicle in Tinsley, Sheffield.

He said he heard the woman banging on the car's window after she became stuck in the water on Sheffield Road on Thursday afternoon.

Storm Bronagh is developing across the UK with flooding reported in northern England.

There are at least 30 flood alerts across the UK and the storm is expected to move eastwards overnight.