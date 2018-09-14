Media player
Lorry crashes into house in Barnsley
A woman died and three people were injured when a lorry crashed into a house in Barnsley.
Police were called to Park View, in Brierley, at about 13:40 BST, following reports of a crash involving an HGV.
Video footage taken at the scene appears to show two young men getting out of the lorry before running away from the scene.
14 Sep 2018
