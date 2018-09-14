The taxi with a pub in the front seat

Media player
Sheffield charity taxi with a pub in the front seat
A bright pink taxi is now roaming the streets of Sheffield complete with a working bar in the front seat.
It's the idea of former Pulp drummer Nick Banks, who has assembled a team for a charity drive from Sheffield to Monte Carlo later this month.
Sadly, this won't be giving you a lift to the pub any time soon, as it will be scrapped after the rally.
And, obviously, the driver never drinks when getting behind the wheel.
14 Sep 2018
