"I help him because he's my dad. I love him"
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Father 'totally proud' of young carer son

Eleven-year old Archie Walsh-Bates is one of thousands of young carers in Sheffield who look after a family member.

The youngster provides everyday care for his father Tom, who has arthritis, sciatica and lung disease.

Sheffield Young Carers Service said youngsters like Archie were often "hidden from view" due to the stigma attached to their caring.

  • 30 Aug 2018
Go to next video: The carers missing out on summer holidays