Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Father 'totally proud' of young carer son
Eleven-year old Archie Walsh-Bates is one of thousands of young carers in Sheffield who look after a family member.
The youngster provides everyday care for his father Tom, who has arthritis, sciatica and lung disease.
Sheffield Young Carers Service said youngsters like Archie were often "hidden from view" due to the stigma attached to their caring.
-
30 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-south-yorkshire-45360323/father-totally-proud-of-young-carer-sonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window