York's longest serving lollipop lady retires
For more than 47 years, Christine Horn has been helping children get to and from school safely.

Known to some kids as "Auntie Chris" or "Lop lop lady", she is retiring from her role as a crossing guard at Osbaldwick Primary School in York.

Christine said she felt "special" to be part of the children's lives and felt like her job gave her "the biggest family".

  • 29 Aug 2018
