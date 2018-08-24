Media player
Tinsley Towers: Demolition's 10 year anniversary
They stood beside the M1 in South Yorkshire for decades, but 10 years ago they were reduced to rubble in just seven seconds.
The 250ft (76m) tall Tinsley cooling towers were brought down in the middle of the night in a controlled explosion with thousands of people watching from the car park at nearby shopping centre Meadowhall.
A £120m biomass power station now stands in its place with an art trail also planned to commemorate the landmark towers.
