Sheffield knife maker fears skill could be lost
A knife maker fears the skills he has learned over more than 77 years could be lost as he has no time to train an apprentice.
Stan Shaw, 91, from Sheffield, has been making knives for customers including the Queen and US presidents since he was 14-years-old.
But he says, with four years worth of orders still to complete, he is unable to pass on his skills.
22 Aug 2018
