Boy's goalkeeping debut goes viral

Video

A father said he was "amazed" after more than a million people, including a host of famous footballers, watched a video of his son's goalkeeping debut.

England's Nick Pope, West Ham's Lucas Fabianski and ex-Arsenal goalie David Seaman were among those to see the video of nine-year-old Harrison Ogle.

Harrison's side lost 11-0, but his dad Allan uploaded footage of some of his saves in a bid to cheer him up.