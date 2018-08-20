Boy's goalkeeping debut goes viral

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Son's goalkeeping debut for Sheffield team video goes viral
A father said he was "amazed" after more than a million people, including a host of famous footballers, watched a video of his son's goalkeeping debut.
England's Nick Pope, West Ham's Lucas Fabianski and ex-Arsenal goalie David Seaman were among those to see the video of nine-year-old Harrison Ogle.
Harrison's side lost 11-0, but his dad Allan uploaded footage of some of his saves in a bid to cheer him up.
20 Aug 2018
