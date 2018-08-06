Bears settle into new Yorkshire home
Video

Four brown bears settle into their new Doncaster home

A wildlife park in South Yorkshire has become home to four rare brown bears after a rescue mission.

The animals had spent years in cages in a museum in Japan but are now exploring new, more spacious surroundings at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster.

