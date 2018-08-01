Artist's huge mural for Yorkshire Day
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Time-lapse of Sheffield mural to celebrate Yorkshire Day

A time-lapse video has been created of the creation of a huge mural in Sheffield to celebrate Yorkshire Day.

Sheffield artist Jo Peel painted the mural on a wall at the back of Globe Works, a former cutlery factory in Kelham Island.

The piece spans 14 metres and features familiar places of Yorkshire, including the old Henderson's Relish factory in Sheffield.

  • 01 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Time-lapse of Diamond Jubilee mural