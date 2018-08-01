Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Time-lapse of Sheffield mural to celebrate Yorkshire Day
A time-lapse video has been created of the creation of a huge mural in Sheffield to celebrate Yorkshire Day.
Sheffield artist Jo Peel painted the mural on a wall at the back of Globe Works, a former cutlery factory in Kelham Island.
The piece spans 14 metres and features familiar places of Yorkshire, including the old Henderson's Relish factory in Sheffield.
-
01 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-south-yorkshire-45030685/time-lapse-of-sheffield-mural-to-celebrate-yorkshire-dayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window