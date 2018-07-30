Media player
Water main burst in Woodseats, Sheffield sends fountain 30ft (9m) into air
A water main burst in Sheffield has sent a fountain gushing above the rooftops of nearby houses.
Yorkshire Water said it repaired the pipe on Woodseats Road on Saturday, but it has burst again.
A spokesperson said: "We were originally called to a burst pipe in Woodseats Road in Sheffield yesterday with the team repairing the leak.
"Unfortunately the same pipe has burst again. Our team are back on the site and will have the pipe fixed as soon as possible."
30 Jul 2018
