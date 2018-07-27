Wild weather in Yorkshire caught on camera

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
UK weather: Storm in Doncaster caught on camera
There's a weather warning in parts of north and eastern England for heavy rain.
It has already hit some areas such as Doncaster, where this downpour on Thursday evening was caught on camera.
But despite the arrival of storms, the UK's July temperature record could be broken on Friday.
-
27 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-south-yorkshire-44979863/uk-weather-storm-in-doncaster-caught-on-cameraRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window