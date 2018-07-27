Wild weather in Yorkshire caught on camera
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

UK weather: Storm in Doncaster caught on camera

There's a weather warning in parts of north and eastern England for heavy rain.

It has already hit some areas such as Doncaster, where this downpour on Thursday evening was caught on camera.

But despite the arrival of storms, the UK's July temperature record could be broken on Friday.

  • 27 Jul 2018