Dog reunited with owners after two years

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Shih tzu Minnie reunited with owners after two years
A dog has been reunited with her owners two years after thieves stole a truck she was sleeping in.
Minnie the shih tzu was in Oliver Clough's parked vehicle while the farrier was working in Hatfield, South Yorkshire in June 2016.
The dog was eventually tracked down in 2018 in a village just over six miles away.
-
26 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-south-yorkshire-44970629/shih-tzu-minnie-reunited-with-owners-after-two-yearsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window