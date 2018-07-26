Man upset after people 'have sex with hedge'

Media player
Sheffield man upset by people 'having sex with hedge'
A Sheffield topiarist is upset after he caught people "pretending to have sex" with his naked woman-shaped hedge.
26 Jul 2018
