Man v Fat: Rotherham football league helps men lose weight
A football league in Rotherham is helping overweight men shed the pounds.
Men at Parkgate Astro earn points for how much weight they lose, as well as scoring goals.
Three-quarters of people in the area are either overweight or obese - the highest level in England.
Rotherham's Man v Fat league has certainly made an impact, helping overweight men get into shape.
16 Jul 2018
