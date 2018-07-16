Man versus Fat
Video

Man v Fat: Rotherham football league helps men lose weight

A football league in Rotherham is helping overweight men shed the pounds.

Men at Parkgate Astro earn points for how much weight they lose, as well as scoring goals.

Three-quarters of people in the area are either overweight or obese - the highest level in England.

Rotherham's Man v Fat league has certainly made an impact, helping overweight men get into shape.

  • 16 Jul 2018
