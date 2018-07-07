Media player
World Cup 2018: Meerkats predict England v Sweden result
Which egg would the animals crack first to predict whether it's Sweden or England in the World Cup semi-finals?
The meerkats had their eggy treat at Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley.
07 Jul 2018
