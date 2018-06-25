Media player
Huge mechanical Man Engine puppet in South Yorkshire
A huge mechanical miner wowed crowds in South Yorkshire.
The Man Engine, which was created to celebrate the history of mining communities, appeared at Wentworth Woodhouse as part of a project celebrating the local area.
25 Jun 2018
