Strongman pulls double decker bus
World Champion strongman Paul Smith pulls double decker bus

A World Champion strongman has pulled a double decker bus in Sheffield to encourage people to get more active.

Paul Smith, 24, from Sheffield, hauled the 12-tonne bus along a track at the city's Olympic Legacy Park in Attercliffe as part of the Move More Month fitness campaign.

  • 15 Jun 2018