New motor neurone neck brace developed
A new neck brace for people with motor neurone disease (MND) makes a "substantial difference" to their quality of life, a patient has said.
The disease causes muscle wasting, eventually leaving people with the condition unable to support their head.
MND patient Philip Brindle said the collar, designed in Sheffield, "opened up opportunities that I do not think I would have had otherwise".
30 May 2018
