A neighbour who witnessed an early morning terror raid "thought that someone had crashed" outside her house.
Elizabeth Fogarty lives on the street in Sheffield where a raid by police took place this morning.
She said she moved north from London following a recent spate of terror attacks in the capital.
19 Dec 2017
