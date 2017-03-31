Media player
Former RAF bunker near Doncaster to be auctioned
A former RAF bomb shelter turned Cold War nuclear bunker is due to be sold at auction with a guide price of £25,000 to £35,000.
The underground shelter was built at RAF Lindholme, near Doncaster, in the late 1930s.
It is due to be auctioned later this year by estate agents Barnsdales.
31 Mar 2017
