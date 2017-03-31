Former RAF bunker to be sold at auction
A former RAF bomb shelter turned Cold War nuclear bunker is due to be sold at auction with a guide price of £25,000 to £35,000.

The underground shelter was built at RAF Lindholme, near Doncaster, in the late 1930s.

It is due to be auctioned later this year by estate agents Barnsdales.

