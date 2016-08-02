Trouble flares at Barnburgh school HS2 meeting
Trouble flared at a meeting between HS2 representatives and local residents, resulting in people grappling on the floor.
Angry scenes unfolded between the two groups at Barnburgh Primary School near Doncaster.
People had been invited to attend to find out more about the proposed route of the high-speed rail link through South Yorkshire.
Police were called but no arrests were made.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Sheffield & South Yorkshire